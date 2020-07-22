Fourteen months after losing to Emanuel Navarrete, Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe returned into the ring last evening at the MGM Grand Conference Center — Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, dispatching off Chris Avalos with eight-round TKO.

Yes, Dogboe [21-2, 15 KOs] might have been out for long but he looked much busier than his opponent, as the Ghanaian former WBO bantamweight champion dominated the rounds in the scheduled 8-round featherweight contest.

Chris Avalos, a two-time world title challenger against Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz did not cause too much problems for the heavy Ghanaian puncher.

In his post match interview, Dogboe said he used the fight as a dress rehearsal for big things yet to come.

“I wanted to show everyone that Isaac Dogboe never went away,” he said

I’m still here, and I am only getting better,” he added.

Isaac Dogboe changed his trainer [Paul Dogboe] after his last fight with Navarrete also used the occasion to praise his new trainer – Barry Hunter:

“I was off for 14 months. This was a long time coming,” Dogboe said.

“I felt great with my new trainer, Barry Hunter. We’re only getting warmed up,” Dogboe added.

