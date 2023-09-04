Royal drops first single “Odo 3d3”

Ghanaian musician Stanley Jerry Ampomah known within the entertainment industry as Royal has released his first single titled Odo 3d3 after 19 years of doing music.

With over 23 songs to his credit, he said that it has taken him almost 20 years to release first single because he took a break from music to complete his education, focus on football business and gather enough money for promotions.

He explained further that promotion years ago is not easy like today.

“Years ago we had only the radio stations and TV stations as a means of promo and you need to have some good amount of money to be able to promote your music but today the internet has made things quite easier“.

Talking about his music career he said he want to be one of the best love song icons so he will surely release more good love songs ahead of the release of his first EP before December.

The versatile musician describes the Odo 3d3 song as a father and son production by father KIN DEE and his son SKYBEATZ CLASSIC