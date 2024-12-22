Royal Ghana Gold Refinery Exposes Governance Failures in the Nation’s Gold Industry

Ghana, once the world’s top gold exporter during the late 15th and 16th centuries, has seen its contribution to global gold production dwindle to less than 3%.

Despite being Africa’s largest gold producer, the country has struggled to develop a robust downstream gold industry, with efforts to refine more of its gold locally falling short. This ongoing challenge highlights the need for effective governance and policymaking to ensure the sector thrives.

One of the most controversial initiatives in recent years has been the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, a state-backed project touted as a solution to Ghana’s long-standing inability to refine its gold domestically. Launched with much fanfare as the “first gold refinery in West Africa,” the project has been mired in controversy from the outset. Contrary to the government’s claims, Ghana has operated multiple refineries since the 1960s, making the assertion misleading at best.

At the heart of the controversy lies the refinery’s ownership structure. The government announced that an obscure Indian company, Rosy Royal, owned 80% of the refinery. However, investigations revealed that Rosy Royal had not made the financial investment to justify this shareholding. Instead, the company appeared to serve as a front for powerful, unidentified figures with vested interests in the refinery. This lack of transparency has raised questions about the legitimacy of the project.

A key justification for establishing the refinery was to secure international certification for Ghana’s locally refined gold, which would allow the country’s gold to fetch full market value. However, without certification, major gold miners had little incentive to use the refinery. The government’s proposal to compel miners to refine 20% of their gold at the facility faltered when a law firm’s due diligence revealed Rosy Royal’s credentials were insufficient. The company’s refusal to cooperate stalled the certification process, leaving Ghana’s gold miners to distance themselves from the project.

Despite these issues, the Precious Minerals Marketing Corporation (PMMC), responsible for overseeing the gold sector, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have remained largely silent. The Bank of Ghana, which purchases gold for its reserves, has also avoided addressing the refinery’s questionable legitimacy. Investigations into Rosy Royal’s principal, Murtaza Sirajbha Samiwala, led to a fictitious address in Gujarat, India, exposing the company as a facade for powerful, hidden stakeholders.

The Royal Ghana Gold Refinery scandal underscores broader governance problems in the country’s resource management sector. It highlights the urgent need for more transparency and accountability in such projects, and the crucial role civil society must play in holding the government accountable. Until effective oversight is established, initiatives like the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery will continue to undermine the country’s gold sector, thwarting its potential to reclaim its legacy as a leading producer in Africa.