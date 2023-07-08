Royal Mama Honored At her Maiden Concert ‘Royals Praise’ in USA

Richma Entertainment in collaboration with Royal Mama Ministries held its first concert dubbed ‘Royals Praise’ on the theme “Let everything that has breath praise God”, taken from Psalm 150:6, on July 1, 2023, in Severn, Maryland, USA.

The event brought together Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Music Awards USA Dennis Boafo also known as Don D, Kusi Mensah Capito and his crew, various Gospel and circular artistes, notable personalities from the media, public to offer praises to God for His goodness throughout the year as far as Royal Mama Ministries is concerned.

The well-attended event saw guests enjoy inspiring performances from the finest gospel musicians from Ghana based in the States.

The event was a joyful and spirit-filled encounter with inspiring and powerful song ministrations from seasoned gospel musicians such as Getty & Friends, Manye Manye Ageorgia (MMA), Cee Music, Jumbo Ane, Agnes Bannerman, as well as other creative artistes who explored their talents to express gratitude to God.

Mrs. Emma Aboagye-Poku popularly known as Royal Mama, was joined on stage by GMA-USA gospel and circular artists who took turns to sing to glorify God.

Mrs. Emma Aboagye-Poku, who is the founder and leader of Royal Mama Ministries and also a powerful Ghanaian Gospel Artist based in Maryland, USA, used the opportunity to show gratitude to her manager, Richard Aboagye-Poku, who doubles as the CEO of Richma Entertainment, and the fans as well.

For Royal Mama’s fast rise in the gospel music industry and also the role she plays as a powerful decision-maker and change agent in society around the world, the Chief Executive Officer of YES Africa TV in Nigeria, DJ Las Bee, sent an Honorary Citation to her.

The citation was presented to her by the CEO of GMAUSA, Mr. Dennis Boafo.

In a brief message, Royal Mama encouraged guests to “praise God in all situations and see God perform wonders on their behalf.”

According to her, “Through Royals Praise”, we (Royal Mama Ministries and Richma Entertainment) explore their God-given talents to communicate Jesus Christ and the salvation He brings to the world.

She thanked her church, fans, and sponsors for their support and encouraged them to keep investing in the Kingdom business.

She thanked the CEO of Yes Africa TV and appreciated him for recognizing her hard work.