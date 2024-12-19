Royal Mediation: Release of Four French nationals in Ouagadougou

Thanks to the mediation of His Majesty the King, four French nationals held in Ouagadougou for a year have been released, testifying to the excellence of relations between Morocco and Burkina Faso, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the mediation of His Majesty the King, the President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré, responded favorably to His request for the release of four French nationals, held in Ouagadougou since December 2023, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Resident Abroad.

This mediation was highly appreciated by the Elysée Palace. President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the telephone with His Majesty King Mohammed VI to thank him warmly for the success of the mediation that made possible the release of his four compatriots who have been held for a year in Burkina Faso.

The release of the four French nationals held in Ouagadougou is further proof of Morocco’s power of persuasion and international influence under the Sovereign’s leadership.