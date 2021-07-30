Royal Queens and Dignitaries pay courtesy call on Chieftaincy Minister

The leadership of the Royal Queens and Dignitaries (RQD), has paid a courtesy call on Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The courtesy call was to enable them discuss socio-economic issues of concern.

A release from the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the

executives called on the Minister to congratulate him on his appointment and to reassure him of their commitment to help in solving some pertinent socio-economic issues affecting their respective traditional jurisdictions across the country.

It said the six-member delegation was led by the President of the Association, Hionor Simpintin Manye Mamle II, the right hand Queenmother of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

Other members delegation are Nana Safoah I, Nkosuo Hemaa of Asikam, Kyebi in the Eastern Region, Nana Otwer Boafoh, Krontihema of the Apesokubi Traditional Area in the Oti Region and Manye Naa Shika Susubiribi of Adedenkpo Ngleshie Alata, James Town in Accra.

The release said the Royal Queens and Dignitaries’ discussions with the Minister were centred on youth skills development, care for the Aged, the galamsey menace as well as visits to prisons.

The release said Mr Kum, also the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, expressed his delight at the courtesy call and pledged the Ministry’s support for the laudable social intervention initiatives by the RQD to the communities across the country.