ROYAL Reveals He is a Member of the Spiritual Music Empire

The versatile Ghanaian musician named “ROYAL” has revealed that he belongs to a MUSIC EMPIRE in the SPIRITUAL WORLD.

The musician who released his first single titled “ ODO 3D3” days ago explained that he came by his name ROYAL because of the empire he rules spiritually.

ROYAL explained further that, music is the biggest gift from above because both physical and spiritual loves and listen to music, white skin and dark skin loves and listen to music, human beings and animals also loves and listen to music, music is been played anywhere no matter the occasion or level of the people or individuals, so he believes that he is a special person with a special gift of talent from the creator.

He added that when you live in the spiritual word you will know for a fact that whatever happens in the physical word first happens in the spiritual world.

Known in real life as Stanley Jerry Ampomah, Royal said so far he is receiving positive feedback from the ODO 3D3 music he released days ago and fans are calling on him to release the official video.

He concluded that all is set for the official video to shot in Ghana and Dubai, ODO 3D3 video and 5 others will be released before the end of this year after shoot

ROYAL’S ODO 3D3 song was produced by Kin Dee X SkyBeatz Classic, Guitar by Odikro Baakop3, ODO 3D3 song is on all digital platforms for streams and downloads