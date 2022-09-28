Royal Senchi honours Azumah Nelson

The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort has honoured three-time World Boxing Champion, Azumah “Zoom Zoom” Nelson, for his humility, discipline and “admirable boxing career.”

The “Greatest African Boxer” was hosted at the Resort and presented with a citation at a colourful event graced by the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III.

The recognition was to beam light on the boxing legend’s commitment to values, which earned him enviable feats of global acclaim.

Those values, the Resort said, resonated with its set of values as a player in the service industry.

While on the visit, management of the hotel headed by the Executive Director, Nana Kwame Yeboah-Afari led Azumah Nelson, and his team to the Bogyawe Palace where the Sportsman was feted as a scion of Akwamu.

The former Boxer, who was in the company of his wife, Mrs Priscilla Nelson, and Manager, Mr Yaw Sakyi Afari, arrived to a euphoric royal reception at the palace.

Nana Yeboah-Afari, said he was inspired by Azumah’s dedication to duty and said he (Azumah) was a good example for people in the service industry.

He added that although society took pride in the patriotic efforts of people, very little was done to honour them, which effect hampered the quality of service for many.

The Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, was happy Azumah had traced his roots to Akwamu and praised him for his patriotism, which he said had placed Ghana on the international map.

Azumah, after the recognition, engaged the Akwamuhene in a friendly golf and lawn tennis contest to mark the reopening of the Hotel’s recreational facilities.

Azumah expressed gratitude to the Royal Senchi Hotel for the honour and said: “I will forever remember this until God calls me. ”

He asked government to invest in infrastructure, training and management of boxers for the country to reclaim its past glory in boxing.

Azumah is a three-time World Boxing Champion, Greatest African Boxer, 2004 International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee and 2020 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee.