Royal Senchi is Africa’s Luxury Architecture Design Hotel

The World Luxury Awards has recognised Ghana’s Royal Senchi Hotel as the Luxury Architecture Design Hotel in Africa.

The 4-star resort received the recognition at a recently held World Luxury Awards 2021 in Mauritius.

This year’s event was hosted by the Trou Aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort and Spa and had about 1,000 hotels from around the world nominated for the coveted awards.

A statement on the event said the World Luxury Awards recognised establishments for world-class service excellence.

The awards were presented on a country, regional, continent and global basis.

Winners were selected by public vote online.