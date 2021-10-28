RRIG holds district dialogue on the girl child in Bosomtwe

The Rights and Responsibilities Initiatives Ghana (RRIG) has held a district level stakeholder dialogue to commemorate the 2021 Day of the Girl Child in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The dialogue formed part of the “She Leads Project” implemented in the District by RRIG in collaboration with the Defence for Children International (DCI) Ghana.

The project which seeks to increase sustained influence of girls and young women on decision-making and the transformation of gender norms in formal and informal institutions is being implemented in six regions, including Ashanti, Central, Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East and Upper West.

Four partners comprising; DCI Ghana, Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCed), Plan International Ghana and Women’s Aspire Network (WAN) are implementing the project in Ghana.

The stakeholders’ dialogue held in Kuntanase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child sought to bring together all relevant stakeholders to discuss issues affecting the development of the girl child on the theme, “Digital Education to Learn, Earn and Develop.”

It was attended by representatives from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Ghana Education Service (GES), Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), and the National Youth Authorities (NYA).

Others were; Ghana Health Service, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Traditional Leaders, Assembly Members, religious leaders, parents, Girls and Young Women, Champions of Change, Boys Groups, selected school pupils from Kuntanase and Persons with Disability.

Findings of a research conducted by RRIG in a Senior High School on the barriers in access to education by girls was shared with participants, thereby setting the tone for the discussion on the challenges facing the girl-child.

Madam Aba Oppong, Executive Director of RRIG said the ‘She Lead Project’ among other things, sought to increase acceptance of positive social gender norms and also push for meaningful participation of girls and young women in decision-making by political institutions.

She said the theme chosen by RRIG to mark the 2021 Day of the Girl Child was inspired by the ability of girls to earn their living in their adult years and make them economically independent.

“The theme is a clarion call on all stakeholders here to contribute their quota to ensure that all girls who are present here as well as their families and friends have access to digital education,” she entreated them.

She said digital education was the way to go for a comprehensive, holistic and worthwhile education and charged girls in Bosomtwe and Ghana as a whole to take advantage of the digital age to ensure a future where they will be able to find jobs and serve themselves, their families and the nation well.

The participants took turns to offer advice and solutions to the numerous challenges hindering the progress of the girl child and pledged their commitment as stakeholders to address them collectively.