RSA-Southern Zone holds COVID-19 testing and blood donation

Dr. Boniface Y Antwi, the President of the CSIR RSA-SZ, says research has shown that blood donation saves the donors from several disease risks as cancer.

Furthermore, testing before blood donation is a preventive measure as it helps the donor to know one’s COVID-19 status.

Dr Antwi made the observation when the Southern Zone of the Research Staff Association of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR RSA-SZ) organised a COVID-19 testing and blood donation event on Valentine’s Day.

The event was to promote preventive healthcare by contributing to the monitoring of the spread of COVID-19 in the country and restocking the national blood bank with adequate blood to meet the high demand for blood.

Out of about 35 potential blood donors screened to be cleared to donate blood, 22 were cleared as safe and in good health to go through with the blood donation process.

The donors were given a chocolate bar, a chocolate drink and an immune-boosting drink to support the regeneration of blood in the body system to prevent complications after the blood donation process.

Mr. Felix Appertey, the National Blood Service, Ghana’s (NBSG) Blood Donor Recruitment Officer, stated that six blood donation events were held in Accra on Valentine’s Day this year.

According to him, the NBSG expected to receive approximately 1000 units of blood from blood donation events, which could serve the country for one to two weeks.

In response to the issue of the NBSG selling blood to people, Mr. Appertey stated that some people who did not work with the NBSG misled people into believing that they could get blood if they paid a fee.

“Every blood that we give comes with a code number,” he said. Code numbers are assigned to each hospital where the blood is sent. Nobody in the Service can sell blood.

Mr. Appertey stated that the patient only paid a processing fee of Gh110 per unit of blood because the National Health Insurance Scheme did not cover blood.

Interactions with some of the students who participated in the blood donation and COVID-19 screening by the Ghana News Agency revealed that the majority of the students did not meet the requirement to donate blood.

Again, some students were afraid of being screened positive for COVID-19 and refused to take the test under the guise of not having received parental consent.

Mr. Elorm Amegbor, the Labone Senior High School (SHS) Boys Main Compound Prefect, stated that this was his second time donating blood to save a life.

“The first time was to help a family member who needed blood to live. This second time, I just feel like I have done it before and doing it again won’t be bad for the sake of the society,” he stated.

Ms. Elsa Mensah, the Girls Main Compound Perfect of the Labone SHS, said she was not cleared to donate blood though she wanted to for the first time.

“They said my blood count is not in excess so I cannot donate even as I meet the age for donating.

“The COVID-19 test was very uncomfortable. I wanted to vomit when the thing was inserted into my throat,” she noted.