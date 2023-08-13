RSL starts 2nd edition with global stars, exciting fans nationwide

The ROSHN Saudi League (formerly the Saudi Professional League) kicks off its second edition on 11 August with a fixture between Al-Ahli Saudi and Al-Hazem.

This season sees the whole league super-charged by international talent and interest, raising the profile of Saudi football around the world and promoting a culture of community sports and sporting activity in the region.

This season the RSL will see top Saudi and regional talent take the field alongside newly-arrived global footballing stars including Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, and Rúben Neves, who followed Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia over the summer. ROSHN Group became naming sponsor of Saudi Arabia’s premier sporting league in August 2022 as part of a five-year sponsorship agreement worth close to half a billion SAR, one of the biggest agreements in the history of Saudi football.

The sponsorship is part of ROSHN Group’s commitment to Saudi’s Vision 2030 goals to enhance and accelerate the growth of sports in Saudi Arabia. With football as one of the most popular sports in the Kingdom, ROSHN is seeking to be an active partner in developing one of Saudi Arabia’s main domestic sports bodies through its sponsorship, contributing to its professionalism and financial sustainability.

“We’re delighted to remain as the official sponsor for the RSL. With our continuous Vision 2030-guided commitment to elevating quality of life for all residents of the Kingdom, we’re beyond proud to be a part of establishing Saudi Arabia as a destination for sporting excellence, inspiring a promising new generation to play and participate in sports, and bringing the best in sports, entertainment, and culture to this vibrant nation.

All of us at ROSHN Group are looking forward to cheering on our local heroes and welcoming global superstars to Saudi Arabia’s number one national league – we’ll see you in the stadiums,” said David Grover, Group Chief Executive Officer at ROSHN.

ROSHN’s sponsorship of the league is a testament to its commitment to raising the quality of life in Saudi Arabia by promoting a healthy lifestyle, and builds on the Group’s integrated residential communities that encourage residents to adopt an active way of life.

At the same time, ROSHN aims to support long-term investments that expand the horizons of many promising and vital sectors, such as sports, which contribute to creating a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

To contribute to the Vision 2030’s goals, ROSHN Group has also taken the initiative to sponsor numerous sporting and entertainment events such as its role as a founding partner of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 Race, the first-ever presenting partner of the inaugural LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Series, and its two year partnership with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) to sponsor the Riyadh Season.