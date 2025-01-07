Rt Hon Alban Bagbin Swears in Members of Ghana’s 9th Parliament, Calls for Commitment to Constituents

The newly inaugurated Speaker of Ghana’s 9th Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has officially sworn in the members of the House, marking the commencement of the new legislative session.

The Parliament now comprises a majority of 183 members from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holding 88 seats. Additionally, four independent candidates have joined forces with the NDC, strengthening their position.

In his address to the newly sworn-in Members of Parliament (MPs), Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of dedicating themselves to the best interests of their constituencies. He acknowledged the challenges and struggles that the MPs had faced in securing their seats, using those experiences as a reminder of their duty to serve the people who elected them.

“I am aware of the difficulties you went through before you were elected. Let that be a reminder to serve the interest of your constituents,” Speaker Bagbin stated, urging the MPs to remain steadfast in their responsibilities and prioritize the well-being of the people they represent.

With a strong and diverse parliamentary composition, the 9th Parliament of Ghana faces the task of addressing key national issues, fostering collaboration between the parties, and ultimately working towards the betterment of the country. Bagbin’s call to action reflects a strong commitment to ensuring that legislative work is both effective and centered on the needs of Ghanaians.