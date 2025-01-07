Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin: Speaker of Ghana’s 9th Parliament

Ghana has officially inaugurated its 9th Parliament, with Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin elected as its Speaker.

Bagbin, a highly experienced figure in Ghanaian politics, now leads the legislature following decades of service in both the executive and legislative branches of government. His political career, marked by significant roles, reflects the evolution of Ghana’s democratic system and the prominent role he continues to play in shaping the country’s future.

Speaker Bagbin’s journey began in the Upper West Region of Ghana, where he attended the Sombo R.C. Primary School and Wa Secondary School. He later completed his Advanced Level Certificate at Tamale Secondary School in the Northern Region in 1977. His academic path took him to the University of Ghana School of Law, where he graduated with a degree in Law and English in 1980. He further honed his legal expertise by enrolling at the Ghana Law School and being called to the Bar in 1982.

In addition to his legal training, Bagbin pursued further qualifications, including a Certificate in Privatization in Public Utilities and Infrastructure from the Eastern South Africa Management Institute (ESAMI) in Tanzania, and an Executive Master’s Degree in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2008. This academic foundation has empowered him to navigate the complex terrain of governance and legislation in Ghana.

Bagbin’s professional career spans both the public and private sectors. He began working with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) as an Assistant Administrative Officer and later served as the Personnel Manager for the State Hotels Corporation. His legal career also saw him establish the Law Trust Company, a private law firm, where he was the Managing Partner. His legal expertise led him to serve as the external solicitor for several banks, industries, and stools in Ghana before transitioning to politics in 1992.

His political career in Parliament began when he was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli in 1992, a position he held until January 2021. Bagbin’s leadership in Parliament saw him chair crucial committees, including the Public Accounts Committee and the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee. His ability to build consensus and lead effectively within Parliament became evident early on, leading to his appointment as Minority Leader in December 2000 and later as Majority Leader in 2009.

Bagbin’s influence extended into the executive branch, where he served as Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing, as well as Minister for Health. His advisory roles in the Office of the President further showcased his depth of experience in both governance and public administration.

Returning to Parliament in 2017 as the Second Deputy Speaker, Bagbin continued to solidify his legacy as a leader committed to Ghana’s democratic development. He became Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana and now serves as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament.

Bagbin’s contributions to international governance are equally noteworthy. As President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments in Africa, he played an influential role in shaping global parliamentary dialogue. His work on various boards, including the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) and the National Media Commission (NMC), further highlights his broad-ranging impact on both domestic and international affairs.

Now, as Speaker of the 9th Parliament, Bagbin takes on an even more prominent role, guiding parliamentary processes and overseeing legislative matters at a time of political transformation. Having served in Parliament for nearly three decades, his leadership will be crucial in managing the dynamics of Ghana’s increasingly polarized political environment, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holding the majority in the legislature.

Bagbin’s long career in public service is a testament to his unwavering commitment to Ghana’s democratic process. His deep legal and political experience makes him a crucial figure in the governance of the nation, and his leadership as Speaker will be instrumental in shaping the direction of the 9th Parliament. As Ghana embarks on this new parliamentary chapter, all eyes will be on Speaker Alban Bagbin to navigate the challenges ahead and ensure that the legislative branch functions as a robust and independent arm of government.