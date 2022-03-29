RTC, MV Logos Hope Donate Library Books to Kejebri School

Rigworld Training Center (RTC) and Logos Hope have donated dozens of library books to the Kejebri Government School in the Western region.

The books donated are to stock the school’s library.

The presentation ceremony which was held at Kejebri Government School on Thursday, March 10, 2022 was done on a request made by Rigworld Training Center.

A Team from MV Logos Hope involving 12 persons, docked at Takoradi Port and attended RTC to practice their firefighting drills.

As a charity organization, Rigworld Training Center appealed to the team to instead of paying for the training, make donation of books to the local school in the community they operate.

At the presentation ceremony, leader of the MV Logos Hope team, indicated that the gesture formed part of the companies’ commitment to giving back to society.

On his part, Tom Griffin, Training Centre Manager of Rigworld Training Center averred that “It is our desire to support the education of children and improve their academic standing.”

He said, Rigworld Training Centre would continue in that spirit of supporting schools in the Region to equip students with technological-based knowledge and skills.

The team was met by the School Principal, teachers, students, and a member of the local council, who were there to receive the books.

They pledged judicious use of the books to the benefit of the students.

Logos Hope

Logos Hope is OM Ships International’s largest ship which replaced Logos II after when it was purchased in 2004 now having a gross tonnage of three times that of Logos II.

After going through a complete renovation to transform her from a ferry into the ship today, Logos Hope launched into active service in February 2009 and is operated on behalf of OM Ships International by GBA Ships e.V., a private, non-profit, charitable organisation registered in Germany.

Logos Hope started life in Rendsburg, in the north of Germany, in 1973 as the car ferry Gustav Vasa with the company Lion Ferry AB.

It maintains the same route between Malmö -Sweden and Travemünde-Germany for 10 years.

After thorough surveys and massive combined effort certificatification was granted and Logos Hope launched into service in February 2009.

Rigworld Training Center

Rigworld Training Center (RTC) is a world class, ISO 9001:2015 Oil and Gas accredited Safety Training Center that excels in providing a range of client focused safety training services and products to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, maritime, underwater, construction, and general hazardous industries. We are building ourselves up to be the leading provider of learning, compliance and competence solutions for safety critical industries in the West African region and beyond.

Rigworld Training Centre, has received International Organization for Standardization ISO certification ISO 9001:2015 from DNV-GL ensuring a commitment to satisfy applicable requirements and commitment to continual improvement of their quality management system.

The certification covers Quality Management System QMS and compliance of best practice in that area. Together, the attainment means the company highly considers its clients and stakeholders satisfaction in all its operations. Greater emphasis on building a management system suited to our clients, customers and stakeholder’s needs and expectations.