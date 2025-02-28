RTI Officers Reduce Litigations From 200 to53

The appointment of Right To Information (RTI) Officers across all regional Lands Commission offices has significantly improved timely access to information for affected farmers, reducing litigations from 200 to 53.

This achievement can be attributed, in part, to the CEPIL advocacy efforts, which called on the government to appoint dedicated personnel to address human rights issues.

This revelation came to light during a stakeholder engagement organised by CEPIL in Goaso, Ahafo Region, focusing on tackling human rights challenges within Ghana’s cocoa-mining value chains.

According to CEPIL, the reduction in litigations from 200 to 53 occurred during the second phase of the compulsory land acquisition process in specific communities in the Tano North Municipality, Ahafo.

These communities include Susuanso, Adrobaa, Terchire, Afrisipakrom, and Yamfo, where the government of Ghana is exercising its eminent domain power to acquire land for Newmont Ghana Gold Limited

This pivotal gathering brought together a diverse array of 47 stakeholders, including representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs), government institutions, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The stakeholder engagement was a culmination of efforts aimed at tackling the complex issues of human rights abuses, environmental degradation, and socio-economic challenges inherent in the cocoa-mining sector.

Through a series of presentations, roundtable discussions, and experience-sharing sessions, participants delved into the heart of these challenges, seeking practical solutions and strategies for mitigation.

One of the most significant takeaways from the engagement was the critical importance of timely access to information for affected farmers. A key lesson learnt was that the appointment of RTI Officers across all regional Lands Commission offices has significantly improved access to information, resulting in a substantial reduction in litigations from 200 to 53 during the second phase of the compulsory acquisition process.

This revelation underscored the need for proactive measures to ensure that affected communities are empowered with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their lands and livelihoods. By streamlining access to information, stakeholders can work collaboratively to address the complex challenges inherent in the cocoa-mining sector.

The stakeholder engagement also yielded several key outputs, including: stakeholders sharing their experiences and challenges in accessing the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilization of these funds.

Representatives from government institutions outlined specific actions and policy changes implemented to address human rights violations, including the development of a human rights due diligence tool by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The participants also emphasised the importance of ongoing engagement and collaboration among stakeholders to address the complex challenges inherent in the cocoa-mining sector.

To build on the successes of this engagement, the participants recommended several next steps to further promote transparency, accountability, and human rights in Ghana’s cocoa-mining value chains.

These recommendations included strengthening multi-stakeholder dialogue to address land-use conflicts and enhance transparency in the compulsory acquisition process.

This, they explained, will provide a platform for affected communities, government institutions, and other stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue, resolve disputes, and work towards finding mutually beneficial solutions.