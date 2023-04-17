RTU beats Gold Stars with a 5-1 win at Tamale

Real Tamale United were big winners on Sunday as they brushed aside Bibiani Gold Stars 5-1 at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.

Manaf Umar broke the deadlock inside 28 minutes before Issah Kuka added to the tally in the 42nd minute through a spot kick.

Abednego Tetteh scored 10 minutes after the break to reduce the deficit for Gold Stars on 55 minutes. Issah Kuka again got on target on the hour mark to restore RTU’s two goal advantage.

The inform striker completed a hat-trick to make it 4-1 for Real Tamale United as he added to the tally in the 62nd minute to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

Stephen Anokye Badu later put the icing on the cake in the 80th minute to make it 5-1.

Real Tamale United are now in 10th place with 35 points – 12 points behind leaders Aduana FC while Gold Stars sit in 6th place with 38 points.

King Faisal gave their survival chances a major boost as they came from behind to beat Dreams FC 2-1.

After a dominant display in the opening minutes, Mohammed Abubakar gave the visitors a thoroughly deserved lead inside 10 minutes when he smashed home from the edge of the box. Baba Yahaya drew King Faisal level in the 38th minute with a fine finish following a melee before substitute Mohammed Fatao scored the winner in the 89th minute.

FC Samartex 1996 had to dig deep to overcome Accra Lions 1-0 at Nsenkyire Park.

After a barren draw in the first half, the home side improved tremendously and created a number of golden opportunities but all came to naught until Dauda Yussif slotted home from close range in the 88th minute.

Legon Cities recorded a 2-0 win over bottom placed Kotoku Royals on Sunday to give their fight against relegation a boost.

The Royals had Michel Otou to thank for the points as he scored a brace at the El Wak stadium on Sunday. Michel Otou opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a well-placed pass from outside the box.

The hardworking midfielder sealed the win in injury time when he went round two players before slotting home the winner.

The win takes Legon Cities out of the relegation zone whiles Kotoku Royals, remains at the bottom of the table with 21 points.

Medeama SC needed a Vincent Atinga penalty to pip Karela United FC 1-0 in the Western derby on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak defender drilled home from the spot in the 28th minute after Theophilus Anobah was brought down in the box.

The win has propelled Medeama SC to the second spot with 44 points, three points behind leaders Aduana Football Club.