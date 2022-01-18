RTU’s Abagna out for five weeks

Real Tamale United’s (RTU) David Abagna is out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after suffering a left foot injury at training.

Abagna, who is among the three Ghana Premier League (GPL) players in the Black Stars squad is automatically out of the competition even if the Stars advance to the next stage of the competition.

This is because the injury would take five weeks to heal according to the medical team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Real Tamale United midfielder sustained the injury during training at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium annex on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Team Doctor Adam Baba Mutawakilu has advised a non-weight bearing and strapping of the left foot, awaiting healing.

The injury to the toe was confirmed after a scan of the left foot at a hospital in Yaoundé on Saturday.

He scored eight goals for Real Tamale United before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.