Ruben Amorim Expresses Frustration Over Manchester United’s Inconsistent Form After Liverpool Draw

Ruben Amorim has voiced his frustration with Manchester United’s inconsistent performances following their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The United head coach emphasized that his players should be “really, really mad” about their inability to deliver such a committed performance on a consistent basis.

The match saw Lisandro Martinez give United an early lead, but goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah turned the game around before Amad Diallo’s equalizer leveled the score. Despite the point earned, Amorim was critical of his team’s previous form, citing their recent struggles that had seen them lose their last four matches in all competitions.

“The expectations were so different to what we saw during the game,” Amorim told Sky Sports. “I get more mad because of the other games. It’s even harder to understand. This is not about the system or the technique, it’s about something else. It is hard to understand for me as the coach.”

Amorim was clear that while he was pleased with the performance at Anfield, the result did little to mask his frustration with the team’s broader inconsistency. “I’m happy for the performance, not happy for the result, but I’m really, really mad because of the other games,” he said, referencing United’s earlier losses, including a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle. “Today we need to be really disappointed.”

When asked if he had delivered that message to his players post-match, Amorim replied, “No, because I need to calm down and say the right things. We are in a difficult moment, but it’s hard to not get really mad.”

Despite the draw, United remain in the bottom half of the table in 13th place. Amorim stressed the importance of fighting for survival and improving their position. “We need to fight to get out of this situation and if we play against Liverpool every day, we will do that,” he said. “We have to do that against any opponent. The way we were really competitive is the crucial thing going forward.”

Amorim’s message was clear: while he acknowledged the desire and effort shown against Liverpool, the key to improving the team’s fortunes lies in consistency and determination, regardless of the opponent.