Ruby Barnor To Release The Long Awaited Single “How Can I Live” This Month

Music Director and Gospel Artiste Ruby Barnor is set to release the long awaited single “How Can I Live” this month; the Month of Love.

She recently released her worship single and music, “ADOM (GRACE),” for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.

The moving worship songs offer fans a preview of her highly-anticipated full-length album which would soon be released.

“ADOM” is an anthem for the ages, an inspirational song created to encourage believers and non-believers alike to press on through every trial and that at the end of it all, GRACE will abound.

Ruby Barnor

Ruby Barnor is a Ghanaian gospel musician with well over 20 years’ experience in the singing ministry serving the Lord and changing lives.

Born in Accra, (Greater Accra) on 20th March 1981. She is the second of three children. She hails from Osu in the Greater Accra Region.

She attended the Ebenezer Senior High School and continued her education at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) where she obtained a Certificate in Music Enrichment.

She currently holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (First Class Honours) in Music from the Methodist University College Ghana.

She has a thriving Music and Performing Arts Ministry and is a Music Director at the Kingdom Power Family International in Accra, Ghana.