Ruby Bediako Expresses Disappointment with Electoral System Amid Voting Rumours

Ruby Bediako, wife of Nana Kwame Bediako, the Independent Presidential Candidate in Ghana’s 2024 general elections, has voiced her disappointment with the country’s electoral system.

Her comments came after rumours surfaced that her husband received only one vote at a polling station in the Korle Klottey constituency, where both Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife cast their ballots.

In a viral video on X, Ruby questioned the integrity of the election process, expressing heartbreak over what she perceived as a lack of transparency. “It wasn’t just me. I think it was the whole family that went. I’m heartbroken because I think the system failed us because where is my vote? I don’t know where my vote went,” she said in an emotional interview.

Despite her concerns, Ruby Bediako emphasized that her family remains content with the election results, urging Ghanaians to rally behind President-elect John Mahama. “I think that the comment on social media is not just about me. I think there’s a lot more people looking for their votes, but we are all very happy. Ghana won, and that’s the most important thing. Let’s all celebrate our President-elect,” she added.

Despite the controversy surrounding the voting rumours, Nana Kwame Bediako and his New Force party performed admirably for a first-time presidential candidate, securing third place in the race with 84,478 votes.

On December 9, 2024, John Mahama was officially declared the winner of the presidential election, securing 56.55% of the total votes, with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his closest rival, garnering 41.6%. The results from nine constituencies are yet to be fully collated.