Ruger releases his debut album ‘RU The World’ today via Promised Land Recordings/Jonzing World. The album finds him exploring his native city of Lagos, bringing the city’s vibrancy, and dynamic nature to the forefront.

Included in the album is breakout single ‘Asiwaju’, which Ruger created with long-time collaborator KukBeats and currently sits with over 100 million streams, after peaking at #3 on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart. Gearing up to the release of ‘Ru The World’, with early releases, ‘Jonzing Boy’ and ‘Kristy’, which whetted the appetite of listeners around the world and gained support from the likes of 1Xtra, Capital Xtra, Kiss Fresh, and more!

The album includes 17 tracks, and sees Ruger joined by Dancehall star Projexx, Kenya’s legendary band Sauti Sol, and the UK’s queen of rap Stefflon Don with production credits from KukBeats and Cadenza (Beyoncé, Jorja Smith).

Ruger’s first UK headline tour begins on Nigerian Independence Day – Oct 1st – at Eventim Apollo and will see him play across Birmingham and Manchester also. His UK dates follow on from his European, Canadian, and North American legs of the tour.

Listen to Ru The World above and see all tour and album information below. Tracklisting below:

Tour Ashana Kristy Blue Addiction ( Feat. Stefflon Don ) I Want Peace All My Days ( Feat. Sauti Sol ) Asiwaju Nine Likely ( Feat. Govana ) Boytoy Dear Ex Island Girl ( Feat. Projexx ) Red Flags Jonzing Boy Bun Bun Holy Ground

Tour Dates

London – Eventim Apollo – Oct 1st

Manchester – Manchester Academy – Oct 6th

Birmingham – Oct 8th