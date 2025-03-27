Ruger Tells Apple Music About His Plan for Global Recognition

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ruger joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single, the Kranium collab, “Dudu.” He also discusses his new album, ‘Blown Boy Ru,’ how he first began fusing Afrobeats and dancehall, and why his songs are so personal.

This Week’s Hottest New Tracks

Nandi Madida shares the hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy & Kabza De Small feat. Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter, Sun-El Musician, Msaki & Karyendasoul, Bayanni, HEVI, and Crayon.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, March 28th at 8a London / 9a Lagos/Paris / 10a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

***

Ruger Tells Apple Music Why His Songs Are So Personal

If you look at the album, there are three songs that are on there that tell a story—all my exes and all the relationships I’ve had. I put everything into this album because I write out of experience. I don’t go into the studio trying to look for a hit or whatever. I’m trying to make music that connects, so that someone can listen to and relate to it.

Ruger Tells Apple Music Why He Loves Performing Live

I feel like only the people that have experienced me perform live can actually get the opportunity to enjoy my voice. Because even in my music, I don’t necessarily even show it. I feel like my favourite time being Ruger is when I’m performing on stage, because I get to do whatever I like with my own song. I started from the choir; I know how to sing, especially when it’s a song that resonates well with me. You can tell from my COLORS performance; I was even closing my eyes at one point!

Ruger Tells Apple Music About His Fusion of Afrobeats and Dancehall

When I first started recording, I was just doing the normal Afrobeats at first, but there was this song I wrote at that time called “Warning’.” I used a little bit of the Popcaan melody from “Silence,” and after I made it, I compared it to every other song I had made before it. I said, “Yes, this is top-notch.” This is what we call creating something different from what every other Afrobeats artist is doing.

Ruger Tells Apple Music About His Plan for Global Recognition

I want to reintroduce myself. This is about to be a global reach for the people that don’t know me. Let them know what I’ve done. Let them know [about] the boy that has been on tour, back to back, for four years. I’m that boy from OJ City; I’m that boy that never gives up, whatever the challenge has been thrown at me. I fight whatever it is, and I stand my ground and stand on business. That’s why this album is different, from the rollout to the trailer to everything—I had to introduce myself and let them know.

Ruger Tells Apple Music About the Collaborations on His Album, ‘Blown Boy Ru’

When I put these people on the project, I looked at it and I was like, “Yeah!” This is an amazing project and I love it; I love it with all my heart. I love everyone that worked with me on there. God bless everyone, man.