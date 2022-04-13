Ruling NPP postponed constituency elections till Thursday, 28 April

The Constituency Executives elections of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), across the country, will be held between, Thursday, 28 April and Monday 2 May 2022.

Initially the Constituency Executives election was scheduled to take place from Sunday, 24 April to Thursday, 28 April 2022.

However, the chaos that marred the recent polling station elections has necessitated the rescheduling of the election for Constituency Executives.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Party, John Boadu has indicated that other dates remain the same.

“The National Executive Committee initially decided that the constituency elections would be held between 28th April and 2nd May. But we have postponed it. However, all is on course. In fact, nominations will be opened and closed between the 19th and 20th of April and vetting of prospective aspirants will be done between 21st and 22nd April.”

“If there is any redress, it will also be held between 23rd and 24th of April,” the General Secretary noted.