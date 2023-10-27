Rumble In The Irish Hills – Joe Ward Vs Prince Oko Nartey

It is happening in Ireland at Letterkenny | Aura Complex on Saturday | November 18th, 2023.

It is Ghana’s Prince Oko Nartey against Joe Ward who is coming home | The Irish Olympian, three-time European gold medallist and multiple world championship medallist prepares for his first professional bout on Irish soil.

Ward (9-1, 5KO’s) will face Prince Oko Nartey (11-1, 10KO’s) in the headline contest over eight rounds at light heavyweight.

The Ghanaian National Super Middleweight Champion comes to Ireland having secured ten of his eleven victories by stoppage.

Prince said it is a feeling happy in Dublin, Ireland, but he is on a mission to become one of the best boxers in the world.