Rummenigge calls for Financial Fair Play 3.0 with clear sanctions

Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has called for a revised Financial Fair Play (FFP) scheme with clear sanctions in order to tackle overspending in European football.

“We need a Financial Fair Play 3.0 that is implemented rigorously and consistently, and that includes a specific system of penalties,” Rummenigge said in a column for German Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag.

Rummenigge, 66, said that the governing European body UEFA faces a “mammoth task” to clearly define sporting and financial sanctions.

“If a club violates Financial Fair Play it can not act in a grey area but must know precisely what to expect – right up to exclusion from the Champions League,” he said.

Rummenigge said that “several clubs are close to economical collapse” and highlighted that for instance Italian top side Juventus had only been able to limit their losses because injection of capital was allowed again.

Rummenigge called for fixed player salaries and said that a recent proposal to implement sort of a luxury tax for FFP violations – in which all sums above a fixed cost limit would be taxed – would not be enough on its own because some clubs appear to have funds in abundance through their owners and investors.

“Do I really punish clubs like Manchester City or Paris [Saint-Germain] where money is more of a relative issue?” Rummenigge asked.