Robert Kyagulanyi, the runner-up in Uganda’s Jan. 14 presidential polls on Monday petitioned court seeking to annul the results.

Kyagulanyi, through his National Unity Platform party lawyers, petitioned the Supreme Court to declare null and void the election of incumbent president Yoweri Museveni.

“What we want from the court is nullification of that election where Museveni was declared,” said Medard Ssegona, Kyagulanyi’s lead lawyer.

Ssegona said the election was marred with electoral malpractices.

Kyagulanyi has sued Museveni, Electoral Commission and the Attorney General.

“We have done the paperwork and we are still collecting evidence,” Ssegona said.

The Supreme Court has not pronounced itself on when the hearings are scheduled to start.

The Electoral Commission on Jan. 16 declared Museveni winner of the elections. He won by 58.64 percent of the votes. Kyagulanyi scored 34.83 percent. Enditem