NAPO Reflects on Political Journey, Calls His Running Mate Role the Pinnacle of His Career

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, has described his selection as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the pinnacle of his political career.

In a candid interview with Umaru Sanda on Channel One, NAPO opened up about his political journey, including his time in various ministerial roles, and the significance of his new position within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

When asked to reflect on his greatest achievement in politics, NAPO did not hesitate to cite his appointment as Bawumia’s running mate. “Being the running mate of Dr. Bawumia has been the greatest honor of my career,” he said. “It is a unique and esteemed opportunity to serve in that capacity for a major party like the New Patriotic Party (NPP).” His words underscored the immense pride and responsibility he feels in being entrusted with such a significant position, particularly within a party that has been at the forefront of shaping Ghana’s political landscape.

NAPO’s declaration marks a key milestone in his career, one that places him at the heart of the NPP’s plans for the future. His position as running mate not only reflects his personal achievement but also positions him among the prominent figures shaping the country’s political direction.

Reflecting on his time in government, NAPO shared that his most challenging role was as Minister of Education, a position that tested his resilience and leadership skills. Despite the demands and difficulties of the job, he expressed pride in the strides made during his tenure. “My time as Minister of Education was the most challenging. It wasn’t enjoyable because of how demanding the role was,” he admitted, but he acknowledged the policies introduced under his leadership that have had a lasting impact on the education sector.

One of NAPO’s most notable achievements as Minister of Education was the introduction of the Free Senior High School program, a policy that has been both lauded and criticized. His other reforms aimed at improving access and quality in education have been a focal point in Ghana’s development discourse, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape the nation’s educational landscape.

As NAPO embarks on this new chapter in his political career, his experiences in leadership roles and his pride in his achievements serve as key indicators of his commitment to the NPP’s mission and Ghana’s development.