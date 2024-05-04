Running Mate Slot: Volta NPP Stands Up For Napo

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

Members of ‘Bawumia Fun Club’ in the Volta region have rooted for the nomination of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately called Napo, as the running mate alongside Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a passionate declaration to News Ghana, Mr. Rashid Raji, the Volta Regional Chairman for the Bawumia Fun Club, emphasized Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s distinguished political trajectory and steadfast commitment to Ghana’s advancement, citing him as the quintessential candidate for the role.

The proponents assert that such a strategic decision would fortify the party’s campaign machinery, fostering greater electoral success to clinch victory in the December polls.

Expounding, Mr. Raji lauded Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s pivotal role as a Member of Parliament, particularly highlighting his astute grasp of legislative intricacies and governance frameworks within crucial parliamentary committees, notably in health-related matters and various appointments.

“Dr. Prempeh’s tenure as the Minister for Education during the Nana Addo administration was marked by transformative reforms, notably the successful implementation of the Free Senior High (SHS) policy, which significantly expanded educational access for our youth,” he articulated.

Furthermore, Mr. Raji underscored Dr. Prempeh’s unwavering commitment to bolstering vocational and technical education, alongside his instrumental contributions to enhancing educational infrastructure nationwide, leaving an indelible imprint on the sector’s landscape.

Highlighting Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s versatility and leadership acumen, Mr. Raji pointed to his stint as Energy Minister in 2021, where he spearheaded comprehensive reforms that revitalized the energy sector, ensuring reliable electricity supply across the country.

“Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s exceptional rapport with all regions, including the Volta region, coupled with his laudable track record in various capacities, has earned him widespread acclaim and recognition, notably as the best Minister in 2017 and 2019,” Mr. Raji remarked.

The group fervently implored party leadership to prioritize Dr. Prempeh over other contenders, citing his unwavering dedication, resilience, competence, confidence, and passion for national development as unmatched qualities.

In a rallying cry to the public, Mr. Raji urged staunch support for the ruling NPP party’s quest to secure another term, emphasizing the continuation of impactful developmental initiatives that resonate with all facets of society.

Meanwhile, amidst deliberations, other notable figures such as Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, Frema Opare, the Chief of Staff, and Madam Irene Naa Torshi Addo have emerged as potential candidates for the esteemed running-mate slot.