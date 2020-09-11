The runoff elections for the remaining seats of the Iranian parliament kicked off in nine provinces of Iran on Friday.

Iranians went to the polling stations for the election of remaining 11 hopefuls out of the 290-member parliament.

The authorities have issued directives to the voters for full compliance with health protocols in the polls.

The first round of parliamentary elections was held on Feb. 21, and the runoff should have been held on April 17 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.