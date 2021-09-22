Rural community appeals for pre-school

The residents of Goohi, a community in the Kpaglaghi Electoral Area in the Wa East District have appealed to the government, individuals, and organisations to help establish an Early Childhood Development centre in the area to improve education.

They said children in the community attended school at Kpaglaghi, which was far from the community, and pre-school children were unable to trek the long distance to access education.

Mr Mahamuda Saaka, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that they were in dire need of a KG to enable pre-school children to have access to pre-school education.

“We have appealed to successive governments for a school but our plea has not yielded any positive result.

“Our little children would have been in school by now but because they cannot walk to Kpaglaghi, they are at home”, Mr Saaka explained.

Madam Galipoga Waadu, another resident, said during the rainy season, the children at the Goohi community were unable to attend school as the rivers filled up, cutting Goohi from other communities where schools could be accessed.

“We could not go to school, and we know education is very important. Our children are the ones who will also be educated and save us in the future but here they are, sitting at home because there is no school”, she observed.

On electricity, Naa Dauda Pelpuo Osman, the Chief of the community appealed to the government through the district assembly to connect the community to the national grid.

He said due to the lack of electricity in the community there were rampant cases of social vices such as armed robbery, particularly at night.

He indicated that the lack of electricity was also affecting the economic and social lives of the people since they were unable to engage in any economic or social activity, especially at night.

Naa Osman was, however, happy that the Goohi community was Open Defecation Free (ODF) through the intervention of both government and Non-governmental Organisations.

He also appealed to other communities to embrace the campaign against Open Defecation and to ensure every household built a toilet facility to help nib the menace of Open Defecation in the bud.

Meanwhile, Mr Issahaku Mohammed, the Assembly Member for the area, said he had taken steps at the assembly level to get a school to the Goohi community but no avail.