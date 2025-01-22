Rural Development: The Missing Piece in Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Vision

On January 7, 2025, President John Mahama began his second term in office, ready to lead Ghana toward greater prosperity.

At the heart of his administration’s vision is the ambitious 24-hour economy policy, which promises to transform the nation’s economic future.

Centered on macroeconomic stabilization and infrastructure development, the policy aims to boost productivity in key sectors such as agro-processing, manufacturing, transportation, sanitation, and health services.

However, for this vision to be successful, a critical component must be addressed: rural development. Without a concerted effort to uplift Ghana’s rural areas, the policy risks leaving these communities behind, thus undermining their potential contribution to, and benefits from, the nation’s transformation. Rural areas, home to a large portion of the population, are integral to sectors essential to the 24-hour economy.

Ghana’s agricultural base, which sustains both domestic consumption and exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), is largely rooted in rural areas. Ignoring rural development means neglecting the crucial input these communities provide, from agricultural production to the labour force that powers the nation’s economy. A thriving 24-hour agro-processing industry, for example, cannot function effectively if raw materials from rural farms are delayed due to poor infrastructure or if factories suffer from unreliable energy sources.

Yet, the need for rural development is not merely about fixing infrastructure; it’s also about unlocking the potential of rural labour and entrepreneurship. By investing in these areas, President Mahama’s government could create jobs, curb rural-to-urban migration, and stimulate local economies. This aligns with the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s broader strategy of promoting local economic development through the decentralization of policies. Linking Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) with the 24-hour economy policy could empower local governments to build agricultural, industrial, and service zones, providing sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

For this policy to succeed, rural Ghana—home to a significant portion of young, job-seeking people—must be given the opportunity to thrive. Technical and vocational training, along with the establishment of industries within these communities, would not only absorb the youth into the workforce but also ensure that the country’s economic growth is both inclusive and sustainable. The 24-hour economy can only reach its full potential if it draws on the full productive capacity of the nation’s workforce, especially the rural population.

Furthermore, prioritizing rural development will contribute significantly to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as poverty eradication (SDG 1), zero hunger (SDG 2), and reduced inequalities (SDG 10). A rural-focused approach to the 24-hour economy will prevent urban-centric growth and foster more equitable development, ensuring that the benefits of progress extend to all parts of Ghana.

Given this context, the recent decision to rename the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs is a concerning shift. While seemingly an administrative change, this renaming risks marginalizing rural development, which is at the heart of President Mahama’s 24-hour economy vision. Rural development must remain a central focus, not a peripheral concern, to ensure that the broader economic strategy reaches all Ghanaians.

In conclusion, rural development is not merely an additional component of Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy; it is a foundational element that must be prioritized for the policy to succeed. By investing intentionally in rural communities, the government can unlock their full potential, ensuring the benefits of the 24-hour economy are shared by all and fostering a truly inclusive, sustainable economy for the future.