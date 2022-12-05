Rural Farmer Care Initiative Screens Farmers For Eye Diseases

Volunteers from the Rural Farmer Care Initiative (RFCI) have screened farmers in the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly, for various eye diseases to mark this year’s Farmers Day celebrations at Adawso in the Eastern Region.

RFCI, a local non-profit farmer initiative, focuses on the health and well-being of rural farmers and operates in four thematic areas, including, health and well-being, agricultural extension Services, farm inputs support and value addition.

In addition to the screening for eye diseases, the farmers were advised also on the need to take their eye health very seriously.

Those who needed aids such as readers to enhance their reading abilities were provided free of charge. Some farmers had their visions refracted to advise what type of eyeglasses to be provided to enhance their daily activities.

Among other things, RFCI’s objectives include, raising awareness on poor vision and nutrition, provision of free health screening (Eye, Blood Pressure, etc.), provision of affordable/free eye lenses/glasses for those in need and training farmers on climate smart agriculture (SMA).

RFCIs activities are mainly supported voluntarily by contributions from its local volunteers.

The group has therefore requested for diverse support, partnership and collaboration with various eye foundations, corporate bodies, institutions, and the general public to support their activities to scale up to serve other rural farming populations across the country.