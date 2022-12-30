Rural missions of Ghana celebrates Christmas with Fumbisi Baasa and Gbedembilisa

Rural missions ministry of Ghana a non denominational churches operating mainly in the Upper East Region as part of it Christmas festivities outreach distributed free Bibles, clothes and sandals to the youth group and the less privileged in Fumbisi Baasa and Gbedembilisa all in the Builsa South district of the Upper East Region

The ministry core mandate is taking Christ to rural communities.

The ministry also believe that Christmas is about associating with the poor, and relating with the needy. So they gathered clothes, Bibles, sandals and other related materials that will help the rural folks and donated to them.

Speaking to Kwaching Agwaazeh after the donation, Rev Lincoln Kofi AKPALIOK who is the founder of the Rural Missions Ghana indicated that the initiative , according to him, was to help vulnerable people realise that there are many in society who still care about their welfare.

He added that he shared the Bibles with the youth to help educate them to move from drugs abuse and alcoholism.

Rev AKPALIOK noted that growing up he always dreamed of nourishing the needy with the little resources available.

“I took it upon myself to support the needy and vulnerable in society. I have been doing this for quite some time before I officially formed my NGO in 2015 and I believe we don’t have to get everything on earth before one can put a smile on someone’s face.” he said.