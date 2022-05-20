Rural school projects commissioned in Central Region

As part of attempts to make education more accessible to Ghana’s school-age children, the government has commissioned educational facilities in various constituencies in the Central Region. The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) spearheaded these ground-breaking projects in the region’s rural towns.

This forms part of the government’s $1 million projects geared towards infrastructural development for the citizenry and serving as a springboard to socio-economic development.

The projects which were commissioned during a three-day working tour in the Central Region begun on Wednesday, May 18 and ended on Friday, May 20. Scores of Traditional Authorities, Religious leaders and parents witnessed this all important national project.

Facilities

They include a 2-unit kindergarten block with ancillary facilities at Edukrom in the Agona West constituency; 6-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Osedzi in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency; CHPS Compound at Atwerebonda in the Assin North constituency; 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Breku in the Assin North constituency; 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Otabil Nkwanta in the Assin North constituency, among others.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Chief Executive of CODA, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, stated at the commissioning that the new facilities are being funded through the Special Development Initiatives (SDI) which is aimed at supporting the government’s priority initiatives for sustainable socio-economic development. This, he mentioned, had come to stay.

Role of Education

Mr. Ahmed Shaib outlined that education is the only way for the world to promote a sense of cohesion and solidarity among displaced people, particularly those of school-going age, as well as help create an enabling atmosphere that will encourage them to live more purposeful and dignified lives. He believes that education will help their children escape poverty and provide them with a better life.

To this purpose, he advised parents to focus more on their children’s education and not to overlook early childhood development.

“I entreat you to take another look at early childhood development. Education of children would enable them to realise their dreams of becoming prominent personalities like doctors, lawyers, judges, parliamentarians, ministers and even presidents in the not so distant future. And they’ll be able to contribute their quota significantly to the growth of families, communities and the country at large,” he indicated.

He emphasized President Akufo- Addo’s desire and commitment to ensuring that all Ghanaian school going children have access to education.

“The government remains committed towards the improvement in education in the country. President Akufo Addo is committed to adding human value for the development of the country, and his government is fully committed to ensuring the promotion of education in Ghana,” he noted.

Most developed countries, such as Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea, have progressed thus far in terms of development, according to Mr. Ahmed Shaib, because of their commitment to investing in education. He emphasized that if Ghana is to achieve the better economy that every Ghanaian desires, education must be given top priority.

He did, however, reveal that several educational projects are currently underway in other parts of the country and would be commissioned soon to provide access to high-quality education and a safe environment.

Borehole projects in various sections of the region were also inspected by the Authority.

Culture of maintenance

The CODA CEO also advised community members to take responsibility for maintaining public facilities in order to get the most out of them and extend their lifespan. He observed that community facilities such as boreholes, health and educational infrastructure would not last long if community members neglected to maintain them.

“As community members, you need to protect the project that provides a service to the citizenry. You must take good care of the project. You must jealously guard such a facility that has been provided at great cost to serve the larger community,” he advised.

Appreciation

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for the Agona West Constituency, Cynthia Mamle Morrison commended CODA for approving one of the projects during its commissioning at Edukrom.

She thanked the chiefs for their prompt assistance and commitment to development, and urged the school’s instructors and administrators to properly manage the facility in order to inspire CODA and the government to do more.

President Akufo-Addo is known for being a man of his word, according to the Agona West MP, and the construction of the 2-unit kindergarten classroom block is confirmation of that.

She went on to say that the facility’s completion and handover is timely because it will meet the community’s educational needs.

Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Agona West MP, cuts tape to commission one of the projects in Edukrom

A 6-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Osedzi in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency