Rushlake Media Announces the Launch of TidPix on Mania

Rushlake Media GmbH, a leading multi-platform network, and Mansa, the free, ad-supported streaming platform powered by Black culture from across the globe, today announces the launch the “TidPix – Authentically African” FAST channel for African content on Mansa available in the North American market.

TidPix is a 24/7 leading streaming brand for authentically African content from the continent’s most exciting filmmakers. The channel is entirely curated and managed by the Rushlake Media Nairobi team with Edward Mulandi as Lead Channel Manager. With premium feature films catering to an English-speaking audience, such as Kafa Coh(Uganda), Bangarang (Kenya) and Vindictive (Nigeria) as well as popular series like Nairobi Law (Kenya) and All That Glitters (Ghana), this new partnership will take authentic African stories to a massive new market in North America and beyond.

Mansa’s core belief is that Black culture is pop culture, and by authentically curating the best in Black culture, it will attract not only Black audiences, but broad mass market audiences as well. The addition of “TidPix – Authentically African” to Mansa’s FAST channels lineup is another example of how Mansa aims to partner with other Black culture focused streamers in the space, positioning itself not as a competitor, but as an aggregator of content and channels looking to celebrate, illuminate and distribute the culture that drives the world.

With this platform deal, brokered by Geoff Clark of acTVe in Hollywood, Rushlake Media further strengthens the position of TidPix as the home for entertaining African content and makes another leap in bringing African stories to the world.

“Mansa is a natural home for TidPix as we both share the mission of bringing African stories to the world and making them accessible for audiences all over,” says Rushlake Media Founder and Managing Director Philipp Hoffman. “We’re proud of this partnership between our companies and the opportunity to share the power of African storytelling with the audiences of Mansa.“

“We’re thrilled to add another FAST channel to Mansa’s growing library of content and uplift the Black stories and storytellers that are underrepresented,” says Brielle Urssery, Head of Programming at Mansa. “Mansa aims to bring the best of Black culture to global audiences, and partnering with Rushlake Media allows us to offer even more options to an underserved market.”

The Rushlake Media team will also be attending the upcoming MipAfrica in Cape Town, 4-6 September to engage with platforms, TV stations, producers and filmmakers.

Rushlake Media’s other streaming properties include: Kino on Demand, the streaming service bridging the gap between cinema and VOD; Goethe on Demand that streams on behalf of the Goethe Institut and brings German cinema to the world; as well as streaming for a range of film festivals around the world.