Russia and China has the mandate to advance multipolar world order

Russia and China share a common responsibility to help create a multipolar world order, Victoria Panova, vice rector of Russia’s National Research University-Higher School of Economics has said.

The two countries, being both members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, cannot remain idle, as the groupings were established “to sustain a just world” and help countries maintain their economic stability and social equity in ways that would not be detrimental to each other’s national interests, said Panova in a recent interview.

At the same time, Panova noted that these international mechanisms do not seek confrontation with the United States, but aim to take into account each other’s interests, rather than the interests of a few nations that wish to contain the development of the rest of the world.

She noted that during the 20th century, more multilateral networks and agreements started to emerge, which were initially aimed at bringing countries closer together.

However, we can now see how the United States is using these agreements and networks “as a tool to control other countries,” she said, adding Washington withdraws from the agreements once they are no longer beneficial to its interests.

With China rising economically and politically, and other developing countries embarking on the same path, the United States has started to oppose these agreements, she said.

Examples are agreements like the Open Skies Treaty and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, which the United States has walked away from, Panova said, adding that as soon as the treaties become advantageous for other countries, the United States tends to withdraw because it always puts its own interests first.

Meanwhile, together with its allies, the United States is finding new ways “to contain developing countries,” Panova said.

In this context, it is important for the BRICS members to strive for peaceful and sustainable development, she said.

“We will be ready to welcome any country into our family, be it the BRICS family, be it BRICS plus,” Panova said, pointing out that the association must focus on strengthening independence in fields such as economy and finance.