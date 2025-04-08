Russia and U.S. to Hold Next Round of Talks in Istanbul

Russian and U.S. officials are preparing for another round of diplomatic discussions in Istanbul, following reports from local media that cited the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The upcoming talks will see Russia’s new Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, lead the Russian delegation, while the U.S. side will be headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

According to official statements, the discussions are intended to address and resolve various technical obstacles hindering effective communication between diplomats from both countries. The scheduled talks come on the heels of a previous meeting in Istanbul on February 27, during which bilateral issues were addressed, setting the stage for further substantive work aimed at smoothing diplomatic channels.

This renewed effort reflects a continued commitment to mitigating misunderstandings and logistical barriers between the two nations, a gesture that carries significant implications for ongoing international relations.

The dialogue is being closely watched by global observers, as it indicates that despite persistent challenges, both Russia and the U.S. are seeking pragmatic solutions that could pave the way for more stable interactions.

The initiative to tackle technical issues marks an important step in maintaining operational diplomacy and may serve as a foundation for addressing broader areas of contention in future engagements.