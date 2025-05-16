Russia and Ukraine Hold High-Level Talks in Istanbul to Resume Peace Negotiations

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine began direct negotiations in Istanbul on Friday, marking their first high-level meeting since March 2022.

The talks, mediated by Türkiye, aim to revive stalled peace efforts amid ongoing conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opened the closed-door session, stressing the talks’ significance: “Russia and Ukraine’s readiness to engage directly has made this critical phase possible.” He expressed hope that the discussions would pave the way for a future leaders’ summit, adding, “We sincerely believe achieving peace is possible.”

The Russian delegation, led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and senior military officials. Ukraine’s team featured Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and key security representatives. The meeting follows a recent proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume negotiations, though the Kremlin confirmed he would not attend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously expressed openness to direct talks with Putin.

The Istanbul talks revisit a diplomatic channel that collapsed in March 2022, when prior negotiations failed to secure a ceasefire. Analysts note the discussions occur amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with Ukraine pursuing Western military support and Russia consolidating territorial gains.

The outcome could influence broader international efforts to mediate the conflict, though skepticism remains given unresolved issues like territorial disputes and security guarantees. Türkiye, a NATO member with ties to both sides, continues positioning itself as a neutral mediator in the protracted war.