Russia Approached North Korea About Buying Ammunition – Pentagon

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2020 shows the Pentagon seen from an airplane over Washington D.C., the United States. The U.S. Department of Defense announced Sunday the death of one of its contractors caused by the coronavirus, the first such fatality related to the U.S. military. The Crystal City, Virginia-based contractor who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) died on Saturday, according to a release by the Pentagon. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2020 shows the Pentagon seen from an airplane over Washington D.C., the United States. The U.S. Department of Defense announced Sunday the death of one of its contractors caused by the coronavirus, the first such fatality related to the U.S. military. The Crystal City, Virginia-based contractor who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) died on Saturday, according to a release by the Pentagon. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Spining

The United States sees indications that Russia approached North Korea in order to purchase ammunition, US Defense Department spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

“Yes, we do have indications that Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition,” Ryder said during a press briefing when asked to confirm the reports.

Ryder also said the move is indicative of the situation Russia finds itself in logistically amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

While Ryder declined to provide details about the potential ammunition sale, US media reported, citing Biden administration officials, that Moscow is looking to buy missiles and artillery shells from Pyongyang.

North Korea is one of several states to recognize the self-declared Donetsk and Luhank people’s republics. Pyongyang has also negotiated with Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) officials about providing workers to help reconstruct the region, according to DPR head Denis Pushilin.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News Aviator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here