Amid a new record number of Covid-19 deaths, Russia has approved its fifth vaccine against the virus, the Interfax agency reported on Thursday evening.

The vaccine EpiVacCorona-N has been added to the State Register of Medicines. It was developed at the Vector research centre in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.

On Thursday, authorities reported 820 virus-related deaths nationwide in one day, a record since the pandemic began.

Russia has a population of around 146 million people.