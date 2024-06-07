Russia Arrests French Citizen for Alleged Defense Data Espionage

A French citizen suspected of collecting information on Russia’s military activities has been detained in Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee said Thursday.

A criminal case has been opened under a section of Russia’s criminal code in relation to malicious evasion of the duty to register as a foreign agent, the committee said in a statement.

The suspect, for several years, has been “purposefully collecting information on military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation,” which could be used against Russia’s security, said the statement.

The French citizen had repeatedly visited Russia, including Moscow, and held meetings with Russian citizens, the statement added.

The detainee named Laurent Vinatier is a consultant at the Swiss Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, the Tass news agency reported.