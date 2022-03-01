Russia Attacks On Ukraine: Another Prophesy From The SEER Manifested

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has again made history as the true and powerful SEER Ghana has.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah months before the attack on Ukraine, gave a prophesy that Russia will attack Ukraine.

True to his prophesies, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine.

Many commentators and followers have expressed great surprise at the turn of events after his prophesies.

Watch The Prophesy as given

Another Prophesy

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who is the Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) speaking on Angel Fm Anopa Bofo program today also revealed that what is happening between Russia and Ukraine is the beginning of the war.

He cautioned Kenya and Ghana to be watchful and urged their Cyberwar experts to be on guard since the war is a Cuber war, mental war, military war, and war against everything, and anything that will dare.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also revealed that Russian President Putin held a secret meeting with the Chinese President to bring America down so the two can rule the world.

He explained that the name Vladmire means “Ruler of the world,” hence his efforts to ensure that that comes to pass.

Warning To America

He also warned America to be very careful since Putin cannot use any Arab agent to attack America.

According Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Putin will use Venezuelan agents.

“He has trained over 2000 of them who are on Mexico passport.

He said, he saw in the spirit realm, the national guards and police all over Washington and during their demonstration, Russia agents will stay in the town and watch everywhere and send information to Russis.

“Russia will fight America from Venezuela, and Cuba, why because they know America president is weak.”

He also linked the development to the signs of the end time and that Putin was ordered to suck blood.

He quoted Mathew 24: 3, “As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?”

Daniel 7:1-5 “In the first year of Belshazzar king of Babylon, Daniel had a dream, and visions passed through his mind as he was lying in bed. He wrote down the substance of his dream. Daniel said: “In my vision at night I looked, and there before me were the four winds of heaven churning up the great sea. Four great beasts, each different from the others, came up out of the sea. “The first was like a lion, and it had the wings of an eagle. I watched until its wings were torn off and it was lifted from the ground so that it stood on two feet like a human being, and the mind of a human was given to it. “And there before me was a second beast, which looked like a bear. It was raised up on one of its sides, and it had three ribs in its mouth between its teeth. It was told, ‘Get up and eat your fill of flesh!’

He said the Bear in the Scriptures is nobody but Putin.

“We are dealing with a bear. The world is now dealing with the bear who has been instructed to devour the flesh,” he said.

Also, he pointed out that Ezekiel 38: 1- 4 and 1Kings 17: 8, clearly explain the origin of Russia and how Africa must prepare during these times.

Message to Ghana

1Kings 17: 8 – 11, “Then the word of the Lord came to him: 9 “Go at once to Zarephath in the region of Sidon and stay there. I have directed a widow there to supply you with food.” 10 So he went to Zarephath. When he came to the town gate, a widow was there gathering sticks. He called to her and asked, “Would you bring me a little water in a jar so I may have a drink?” 11 As she was going to get it, he called, “And bring me, please, a piece of bread.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah indicated that in terms of war, and during seasons like this, Ghana, West Africa and Africa must gather sticks.

“It is time you must focus on what to eat and drink, not on dressing.

“It is time to gather sticks.”

He averred that the Widow was gathering sticks, and for three years when hunger strike, they were able to survive.

He said: “Gathering sticks is how to gather revenue. We must learn to save our country and our economy. If we don’t pray we will enter a broken neck economy. This is a revelation I received from God. We must learn to gather sticks immediately,