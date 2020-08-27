Russia has blamed the United States for a recent collision between Russian and U.S. military vehicles in Syria.

On Wednesday, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov told Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley that a day before Russia notified the command of the U.S.-led coalition in advance of the passage of the Russian military police convoy in northeast Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In violation of existing agreements, U.S. military personnel attempted to block the Russian convoy, which “took the necessary measures to prevent an incident and to keep fulfilling its task,” Gerasimov said.

According to a draft statement by U.S. Central Command, Russian vehicles “unsafely” pursued U.S. forces in Syria on Tuesday and a Russian vehicle intentionally rammed a coalition vehicle, leading to four U.S. troops being injured.

Videos of the encounter on Twitter showed that U.S. and Russian vehicles were chasing and attempting to block each other’s paths, with Russian helicopters overhead.