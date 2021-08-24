Russia boosts Tajik base as it eyes Taliban activities in Afghanistan

Russia has upgraded its military base in the Central Asian country of Tajikistan in view of the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan.

The Russian army announced on Tuesday that several “Kornet” anti-tank systems had been brought into the ex-Soviet republic bordering Afghanistan. The systems is designed to shoot enemy armoured vehicles and aerial targets.

Russia, which has its largest foreign military base in Tajikistan, has been eyeing the Taliban’s activities in Afghanistan with concern due to fears that Islamist fighters could invade former Soviet territory. Moscow has long been negotiating with the Taliban.

About a month ago, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the expansion of the Central Asian facilities. Russia recently took part in several military exercises with Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries.

Not far from the Afghan border, several thousand soldiers have been trained to ward off terrorists.