Russia calls for conference to rebuild Afghan economy

Russia has proposed an international conference to rebuild Afghanistan’s economy following the Taliban’s takeover of the country and an ensuing wave of migrations.

“All the wealthy countries of the world must meet with representatives of the new Afghan authorities to discuss issues of economic and social reconstruction,” Moscow’s Afghanistan envoy, Samir Kabulov, said on state television on Monday.

Kabulov said he saw countries that had deployed troops in Afghanistan as first in line for such efforts, saying, “this is a question of honour and conscience.”

However, he also clarified that the conference would not mean “leaving the money to the Taliban,” but said the money was needed to support the national currency, for example.

Russia wants to contribute to the economic reconstruction of Afghanistan, he said.

Kabulov also warned other countries against freezing Afghanistan’s gold and currency reserves, as this would create an “additional incentive for people to flee their homeland,” he said.

Many countries have suspended international aid worth billions of dollars following the takeover by the militant Islamists. The Taliban does not have access to money reserves abroad.