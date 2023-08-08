Russia causes damage to UAV

The following are the latest developments related to the Ukraine crisis:

Russia’s air defense system has destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the country’s Kaluga region, the region’s governor Vladislav Shapsha said Monday.

“There has been no impact on people or infrastructure,” Shapsha said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.

– – – –

Security advisors and representatives from 43 countries on Sunday concluded a two-day meeting in Jeddah, a coastal city in western Saudi Arabia, where they discussed solutions to the Ukraine crisis that has dragged on for more than a year.

The closed-door meeting was attended by quite a number of developing countries, many of which have primarily stayed neutral in the crisis. Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui also attended the meeting.

Analysts said that China’s participation reflects its role as a responsible major country in promoting peace, and the meeting represents the latest efforts by the international community in solving the crisis.

– – – –

Russia expects the BRICS countries to inform Moscow of the outcome of the recent Saudi-led peace talks on Ukraine, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday.

“We expect that, in accordance with the agreements, they will share their assessments with us,” said the ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova further commented on Moscow’s position with regard to Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan discussed during the meeting in Jeddah.

Russia does not see any grounds for a peaceful settlement under such conditions, the spokesperson said.