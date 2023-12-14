Russia-China Partnership Keeps Global Affairs in Check

Russia-China relations play a stabilizing role in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

“We attach great importance to relations with our neighbors, and all countries of the Eurasian continent,” the foreign ministry reported, citing Lavrov’s speech at the Russian Federation Council or upper house of parliament.

The foreign minister noted that the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is currently “witnessing its best period in history.”

He said that the role of the ongoing trust-based dialogue conducted at the highest level between the two countries was extremely important, adding that bilateral relations are playing “a stabilizing role” in the international arena.

Lavrov further pointed out that Russia views the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a core element of the Greater Eurasian Partnership. He added that China and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have supported integration efforts within the Eurasian Economic Union as well as projects carried out under the auspices of the Belt and Road Initiative.