Russia conducts naval drills in Baltic sea

Russia’s naval forces have begun scheduled large-scale drills in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

The aim of the Ocean Shield-2023 drills will be to “test the readiness of the naval forces to protect Russia’s national interests,” and to test the coordination between different military units.

More than 30 warships and boats, 20 support vessels and 30 aircraft take part in the planned exercises, according to the ministry.

Over 200 combat exercises will be performed during the drills, the defense ministry said, adding that naval forces will work on protecting sea lanes, transport troops and military cargo, and will practice defending the coastline.

Around 6,000 military personnel participate in the naval drills.