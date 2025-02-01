Russia Criticizes U.S. Missile Defense Plan, Warns of Escalating Tensions

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized Washington’s latest move to develop a new missile defense system, warning that it will exacerbate tensions between the two nations rather than ease them.

The remarks came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order, signed Monday, to advance the development of a comprehensive missile defense shield capable of countering ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles, as well as other aerial threats.

During her weekly briefing on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the initiative, arguing that it underscores the United States’ commitment to militarizing space and expanding its nuclear capabilities. “It directly envisages a significant strengthening of the American nuclear arsenal and means for conducting combat operations in space, including the development and deployment of space-based interception systems,” Zakharova stated.

She further accused the U.S. of seeking to transform space into a battlefield, a move she described as deeply destabilizing. “We consider this as yet another confirmation of the U.S. focus on turning space into an arena for armed confrontation,” Zakharova said.

The Russian spokesperson also expressed concern that the new missile defense plan could derail potential dialogue on strategic offensive arms control. She characterized the initiative as a clear indication of Washington’s broader destabilizing agenda in advancing its military-technical programs.

The U.S. has long maintained that its missile defense systems are defensive in nature, aimed at protecting against potential threats from adversaries. However, Russia has consistently viewed such developments as a threat to its own strategic capabilities and a violation of the principle of maintaining a balance of power.

Zakharova’s comments reflect Moscow’s growing unease over what it perceives as an arms race in both space and missile technology. The development of space-based interception systems, in particular, has been a contentious issue, with Russia and China repeatedly calling for international agreements to prevent the weaponization of outer space.

The latest U.S. initiative comes amid already strained relations between Washington and Moscow, with ongoing disputes over issues ranging from cybersecurity to regional conflicts. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s response suggests that the missile defense plan is likely to further complicate efforts to rebuild trust and engage in meaningful diplomatic dialogue.

As both nations continue to modernize their military capabilities, the risk of an escalating arms race looms large. Zakharova’s warnings highlight the urgent need for renewed efforts to address strategic stability and prevent the militarization of space, which could have far-reaching consequences for global security.

For now, the U.S. move has drawn a firm rebuke from Russia, signaling that tensions between the two powers are unlikely to ease anytime soon.